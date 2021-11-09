Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,632 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.