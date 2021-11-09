Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,091 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 14.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sanmina by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 28,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

