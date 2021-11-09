Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,091 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 14.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sanmina by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 28,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SANM opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
