Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 66,631 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 559.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,828 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

