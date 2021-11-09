Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.