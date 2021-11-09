Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of HomeStreet worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HMST stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

