Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,286 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

CONE opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.