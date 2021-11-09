Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,018 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

