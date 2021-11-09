Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,866 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.36. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

