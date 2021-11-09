Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 42,737 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 502.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,218.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 141,677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

