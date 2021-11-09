Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 90,118 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

