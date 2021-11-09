Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSH. Truist decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

