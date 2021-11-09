Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.