Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 14.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 35.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 90.0% during the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

