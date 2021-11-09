Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,083,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

