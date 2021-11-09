Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Steelcase worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steelcase by 108.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 63.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

