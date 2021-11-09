Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3,169.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

