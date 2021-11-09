Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.