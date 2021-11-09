Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,041.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $24.95.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

