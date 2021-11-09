Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

