Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

WEX stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

