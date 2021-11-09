Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

