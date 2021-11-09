Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ping Identity worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

NYSE PING opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

