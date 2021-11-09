Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after buying an additional 308,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the period.

NYSE:REXR opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

