Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

NYSE CSL opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $236.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

