Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1,078.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

