Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ingevity worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

