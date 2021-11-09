Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

