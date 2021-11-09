Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 107,784 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

