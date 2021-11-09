Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,776 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Stratasys worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

