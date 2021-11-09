Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

