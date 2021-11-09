Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,342 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

