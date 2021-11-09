Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,695 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

