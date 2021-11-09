Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.86 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

