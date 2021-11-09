CVCoin Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.04 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00004560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

