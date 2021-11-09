Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 167,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

