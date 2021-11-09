DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, DATA has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $331,661.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093052 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

