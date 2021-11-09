Dennis S. Frank Sells 25,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI traded down $13.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.55. 924,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $230.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.