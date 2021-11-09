Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Dorman Products worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

DORM stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

