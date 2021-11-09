Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

