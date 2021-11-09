Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ebix were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

