EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 7% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $541,678.00 and approximately $18,506.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

