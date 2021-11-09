Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Editas Medicine worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

