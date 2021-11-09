Edward L. Monser Acquires 918 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,923.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 1,638,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $256,437,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

