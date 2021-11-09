eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $40.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

