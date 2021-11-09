Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Energy Fuels worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 484.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 181,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 139.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 144,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

