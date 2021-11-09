Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Sells 100,000 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,077,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,718. The firm has a market cap of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

