Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $111,969.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix stock traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $797.79. The stock had a trading volume of 298,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

