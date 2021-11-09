Eric C. Scroggins Sells 592 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $20,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 1,444,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,423. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $12,950,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

