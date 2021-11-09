Eric C. Scroggins Sells 592 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $20,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 1,444,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,423. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $12,950,000.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
