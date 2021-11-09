Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $1,056,516.30 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

ETON traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 1,029,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,049. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.