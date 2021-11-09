Exeedme Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $49.97 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

